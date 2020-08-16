Harley Rider Dies in Head-On Collision with Ford F-250 in San Pasqual Valley

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist died Sunday in a head-on collision with a truck in the San Pasqual Valley, police reported.

The accident occurred at 1:41 p.m. when a 65-year-old man riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling east in the 18000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road crossed over the double yellow line and hit a 1997 Ford 250 driven by an 88-year-old man traveling west, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist died and the driver of the Ford and his passenger were taken to the hospital.

Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

— City News Service

