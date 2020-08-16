6 Guards Attacked and Injured in Recreational Yard at State Prison in Otay Mesa

Share This Article:

Six correctional officers were injured Sunday in an attack at Donovan state prison in the Otay Mesa area, authorities reported.

About 20 inmates were in a recreational yard at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility when an unknown number of them began to attack the officers shortly before 4 p.m., said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Terri Hardy.

Officers gave inmates commands to stop, then used “less-lethal measures” before an officer fired a warning shot, which stopped the attack, Hardy said.

Six officers were taken to hospitals for treatment various injuries, including stab wounds, lacerations and “possible” broken bones, Hardy said. Two inmates were also taken to hospitals, while other inmates were treated at the prison’s medical facility.

The extent of the inmates’ injuries were not immediately available.

Several weapons were recovered, but authorities did not disclose any further details.

Investigators were looking into the attack, the motive for which was not immediately explained.

— City News Service

