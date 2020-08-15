El Cajon Wreck Not DUI Collision, Police Say

Share This Article:

El Cajon Police. Photo by Chris StoneEl Cajon police said Saturday that a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle Friday morning did not involve a suspected DUI, contrary to their initial report.

The crash happened at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Jamacha Boulevard when the driver of a silver Toyota Camry made a left turn directly in the motorcycle’s path, severely injuring the motorcyclist, police said.

The motorcyclist was unable to stop or steer away from the car in time to avoid a collision and medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to Lt. Jason Taub of the El Cajon Police Department.

In Friday’s news release, it was suggested that preliminary evidence indicated the Camry driver was intoxicated, but Lt. Will Guerin updated the release Saturday to say that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

“The case is being submitted to the district attorney due to the Camry driver violating the motorcyclist’s right of way, causing a collision resulting in major injuries to the motorcyclist,” Guerin said.

–City News Service

