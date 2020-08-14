Chula Vista Police Announce Friday Night Drug and Alcohol Checkpoint

Chula Vista Police Station
The Chula Vista Police Station. Courtesy of the Department

The Chula Vista Police announced plans to set up a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Specially trained officers will be stopping drivers between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday to check for drug or alcohol impairment as well as proper licensing.

The department said the location of the checkpoint would be chosen based on previous DUI accidents and arrests.

In announcing the checkpoint, the department noted “the deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes.”

Those caught driving impaired can expect possible jail time along with fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

