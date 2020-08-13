Speeding Motorcycle Rider Dies in Ejection Crash Near Scripps Ranch

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Ambulance
An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 30-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a fire hydrant in a neighborhood north of Scripps Ranch, police said Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Stonebridge Parkway near Stockwood Cove, off Pomerado Road in the Rancho Encantada neighborhood, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was riding his 2019 Indian Scout motorcycle between 80-100 mph eastbound on Stonebridge Parkway when he lost control at a curve in the road, jumped the curb and slammed into a fire hydrant, Buttle said.

The rider was ejected onto the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

— City News Service

Speeding Motorcycle Rider Dies in Ejection Crash Near Scripps Ranch was last modified: August 13th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss