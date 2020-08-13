Motorcyclist Suffers Fractures to Leg in Collision with SUV in Nestor Area

Share This Article:

A 26-year-old man broke his left leg when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at a Nestor intersection, police said Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:05 p.m. Wednesday on Wardlow Avenue at Lawndale Street, said San Diego police Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

A 60-year-old woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 eastbound on Wardlow when she made a left turn in front of the man, who collided with the front left corner of the SUV and was ejected from the Yamaha motorcycle, Gibson said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of fractures to his left tibia and fibula, he said.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Gibson said.

–City News Service

