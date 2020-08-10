FBI Seeks Tips to Identify Suspect in Attempted Robbery of Lemon Grove Bank

Share This Article:

Do you know the person who tried to hold up a Lemon Grove bank Monday? The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who is alleged to have passed a teller a note demanding money, then fleeing the building when the employee refused to comply.

The suspect in the attempted bank robbery is a thin Black woman, according to the FBI, who is a little taller than average. Officials are looking for a female about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The robber covered her face and head with the hooded sweatshirt, face mask, and sunglasses. In addition, the woman wore white gloves.

The attempted bank robbery took place about 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Lemon Grove branch of the Well Fargo Bank located on Broadway. According to the FBI, the suspect presented the teller with a note demanding money from the bank. The teller did not comply with the demand and the robber fled the bank of foot without any cash.

Authorities believe a weapon was not involved.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact authorities. The San Diego office of the FBI is at 858-320-1800; or submit at tip at https://tips.fbi.gov. You can also contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477; or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

— Staff report

