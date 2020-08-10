2 Residents Hurt, 2 Missing in Second-Alarm Fire that Destroys La Jolla Home

Share This Article:

Two residents were killed and two others suffered minor injuries Monday morning when a two-alarm blaze ripped through a La Jolla home, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at a two-story house on Caminito La Paz, a dead-end street off Hidden Valley Road south of La Jolla Parkway, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and a second- alarm response was requested shortly after 4 a.m. Nearby homes were evacuated as crews battled the blaze.

Firefighters knocked down the flames around 5:05 a.m., but crews remained on scene through the morning for overhaul, SDFRD spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

Hours later, firefighters searched the damaged home and discovered two bodies inside, Phillipp said.

“Two deceased individuals have been located and crews are in the process of removing them from the home,” he said about 10 a.m.

Two other residents were taken earlier to UCSD Hillcrest hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Phillipp said.

Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were probing the cause of the fire.

Updated at 10:25 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

— City News Service

