Woman Robs San Diego Vape Shop

A woman robbed a San Diego vape and smoke shop at gunpoint and was later arrested, authorities said Saturday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday at the shop at 3094 National Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The woman walked in, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, Heims said. She took an unknown amount of money and fled eastbound on National Avenue.

Officers located the suspect a few hours later near South 32nd Street and arrested her, he said.

The suspect was identified as Jeanette Sarmiento, 37, Heims said.

–City News Service

