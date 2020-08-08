Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in San Pasqual

Share This Article:

A 45-year-old man on a motorcycle suffered a broken leg when his bike collided with a car in the San Pasqual neighborhood in San Diego.

The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. on San Pasqual Valley Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The motorcyclist was eastbound on a 2016 Yamaha on San Pasqual Valley, lost control of his bike, crossed the double yellow line and hit the front end of a 2017 Subaru Outback driven by a 66-year-old man, Heims said.

He suffered non-life-threatening fractures to his left femur, tibia and fibula and transported to a hospital, Heims said.

The crash remained under investigation, he said.

–City News Service

