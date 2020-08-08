Share This Article:

A man was fatally stabbed in Spring Valley late Friday night, and a woman at the scene also suffered undisclosed non-life threatening injuries, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies responding at 11:40 p.m. to an apartment complex at 3560 James Circle reported that a man had been stabbed, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, Seiver said. The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s homicide unit urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 858-285-6330 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

Man Stabbed to Death, Woman Injured at Spring Valley Apartment was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: