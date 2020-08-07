Flames Halted at 10-Acre Wildfire Near Landfill on Edge of Otay Ranch

Share This Article:

A wildfire spread across hilly open terrain at the edge of an Otay Ranch-area dump Friday, sending a thick column of brown-and- white smoke over the South Bay for several hours but causing no structural damage or injuries.

The blaze on the northeast side of Republic Services Otay Landfill erupted for unknown reasons about 12:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Personnel aboard three water-dropping helicopters doused the flames along with ground crews from Chula Vista, National City, San Diego and San Miguel Fire & Rescue. The teams had the spread of the flames halted at about 10 acres within roughly 90 minutes, said CVFD Capt. Linda D’Orsi.

The blaze forced temporary closures of nearby Heritage Road between Olympic Parkway and Otay Valley Road, along with traffic lanes on Paseo Cultura, and Santa Liza and Santa Victoria roads.

The cause of the fire was unknown, the fire captain said.

Updated at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 7, 2020

— City News Service

