Brush Fire Near Landfill in Otay Mesa Quickly Grows to 10 Acres

A brush fire spread across open terrain at the edge of an Otay Ranch-area dump Friday, sending a plume of smoke over the South Bay but posing no immediate structural threats.

The blaze on the northeast side of Republic Services Otay Landfill erupted for unknown reasons about 12:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Within 45 minutes, the flames had blackened eight to 10 acres, CVFD Capt. Linda D’Orsi said.

Personnel aboard several water-dropping helicopters were helping ground crews from several agencies, including Cal Fire and the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, battle the blaze, D’Orsi said.

— City News Service

