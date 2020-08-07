Brush Fire Near Landfill in Otay Mesa Quickly Grows to 10 Acres

A brush fire spread across open terrain at the edge of an Otay Ranch-area dump Friday, sending a plume of smoke over the South Bay but posing no immediate structural threats.
The blaze on the northeast side of Republic Services Otay Landfill erupted for unknown reasons about 12:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
Within 45 minutes, the flames had blackened eight to 10 acres, CVFD Capt. Linda D’Orsi said.
Personnel aboard several water-dropping helicopters were helping ground crews from several agencies, including Cal Fire and the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, battle the blaze, D’Orsi said.
— City News Service
