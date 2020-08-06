Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday released an artist’s sketch of a thief who slashed another man with a razor knife last month while trying to rob him at Emerald Hills Park.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The assailant, who appeared to be about 40 years old, approached the victim at the park in the 500 block of Bethune Court shortly before 2 p.m. July 11 and attempted to snatch his cellphone off a table, according to San Diego police.

A fight ensued, during which the bandit threatened to kill the other man, cut him with a box cutter and choked him.

The attacker then left, walking out of the park and into a canyon near Kelton Road and state Route 94.

The 23-year-old victim was treated at a hospital for an arm laceration that required 18 staples to close, police said.

The assailant was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall, 170-pound Black man with a thin mustache, a goatee and eyes that appeared jaundiced. He was wearing dark sweatpants, an oversized hooded sweatshirt, a bright-orange flat- brimmed hat with a white “C” on the front and a gray backpack with black stripes on it.

Anyone who might be able to help detectives track down the perpetrator was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

Tips Sought in Emerald Hills Robbery Assault was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: