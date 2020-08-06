Tips Sought in Emerald Hills Robbery Assault

Suspect in Emerald Hills attempted homicide on July 11, 2020.
Suspect in Emerald Hills attempted homicide on July 11, 2020. Image via San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Authorities Thursday released an artist’s sketch of a thief who slashed another man with a razor knife last month while trying to rob him at Emerald Hills Park.

The assailant, who appeared to be about 40 years old, approached the victim at the park in the 500 block of Bethune Court shortly before 2 p.m. July 11 and attempted to snatch his cellphone off a table, according to San Diego police.

A fight ensued, during which the bandit threatened to kill the other man, cut him with a box cutter and choked him.

The attacker then left, walking out of the park and into a canyon near Kelton Road and state Route 94.

The 23-year-old victim was treated at a hospital for an arm laceration that required 18 staples to close, police said.

The assailant was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall, 170-pound Black man with a thin mustache, a goatee and eyes that appeared jaundiced. He was wearing dark sweatpants, an oversized hooded sweatshirt, a bright-orange flat- brimmed hat with a white “C” on the front and a gray backpack with black stripes on it.

Anyone who might be able to help detectives track down the perpetrator was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

