Share This Article:

An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in El Cajon late Wednesday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported around 11:35 p.m. on Jamacha Road near East Main Street, El Cajon Police Lt. Jeremiah Larson said.

A vehicle was heading northbound on Jamacha Road when it struck a man who was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, Larson said.

The victim, believed to be in his 80s, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver remained at the scene, but details about the motorist were not immediately available.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Larson said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619- 579-3311.

— City News Service

Elderly Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Jamacha Road in El Cajon was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: