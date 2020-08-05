Collision Kills One on SR-163 in Linda Vista

Share This Article:

A collision between a pickup truck and a big rig on state Route 163 in Linda Vista left an occupant of the smaller vehicle dead Wednesday afternoon.

The Toyota Tacoma plowed into the back of the tractor-trailer about 3:45 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near Genesee Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene of the accident, which left traffic heavily congested in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

— City News Service

