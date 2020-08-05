Apparent Homicide in South Bay Field Investigated

Share This Article:

The body of a woman who apparently had been shot to death was found Wednesday in a patch of shrubbery near the Otay River.

A passer-by made the discovery in a field behind a Smart & Final store in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista about 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Preliminary evidence at the scene — notably, spent shell casings — indicated that the woman, whose identity was not immediately available, was slain, Lt. John English said.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Updated at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 5, 2020

–City News Service

