Police Issue Amber Alert for 2-Year-Old Girl Taken by Father in Chollas View

San Diego Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday after a 2-year-old girl was taken by her father in the Chollas View neighborhood.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Charli-Fae Harris was last seen with her father, Lafayette Harris, around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 47th Street, according to police.
Charli-Fae Harris is described as of mixed race, 3 feet tall, about 40 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing silver sparkly shoes.
Lafayette Harris, 31, is described as a 5-foot-9 Black man who weighs roughly 240 pounds.
He was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn L200 four-door sedan with California license plate 6VZR757.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girl or her father is asked to call 911.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: