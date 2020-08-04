Man Charged With Killing Woman Found in His Truck After San Marcos Crash

Share This Article:

Orange County prosecutors filed a murder charge Tuesday against a 30-year-old Anaheim man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in his pickup truck following a crash in San Marcos.

Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy was involved in a crash just after 4 p.m. Friday at San Marcos Boulevard and Rancho Santa Fe. When San Diego County sheriff’s deputies checked inside Alubidy’s 2108 Toyota Tundra, they found the body of 56-year-old Jessie Villesca of Anaheim, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The victim’s wounds led deputies to suspect she was murdered, Carringer said. He said the deputies’ investigation led them to believe the victim was killed in Anaheim near West Corporate Way and North Muller Street in Anaheim earlier Friday. Anaheim police then took over the case.

Police declined to discuss a motive or the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Alubidy was being held without bail, according to jail records.

–City News Service

