Truck Loses Brakes, Overturns, Catches Fire on I-8 Near Alpine

A pick-up truck drove through a highway center divider Sunday near Alpine, overturned and caught fire, authorities said.
The crash happened at 7:26 a.m. when a Ford truck lost its brakes going eastbound on Interstate 8, overturned on westbound I-8, landed on the right shoulder and became fully engulfed, the California Highway Patrol said.
The wreck started a minor brush fire.
All westbound lanes of I-8 were shut down from West Willows Road to East Willows Road until 8:23 a.m., where one westbound lane was reopened, the CHP said.
It was not immediately known how many people were in the truck or whether there were any injuries.
–City News Service
