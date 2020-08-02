Share This Article:

A pick-up truck drove through a highway center divider Sunday near Alpine, overturned and caught fire, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash happened at 7:26 a.m. when a Ford truck lost its brakes going eastbound on Interstate 8, overturned on westbound I-8, landed on the right shoulder and became fully engulfed, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck started a minor brush fire.

All westbound lanes of I-8 were shut down from West Willows Road to East Willows Road until 8:23 a.m., where one westbound lane was reopened, the CHP said.

It was not immediately known how many people were in the truck or whether there were any injuries.

–City News Service

Truck Loses Brakes, Overturns, Catches Fire on I-8 Near Alpine was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: