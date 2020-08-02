Man Screaming and Vandalizing Cars Collapses Dead on Street

Share This Article:

A man died Sunday after police were called to the scene of someone screaming, undressing and vandalizing cars in the Middletown neighborhood.

Neighbors called 911 and told San Diego Police a man was acting erratically, jumping up and down on cars, screaming and stripping down to his shirt and socks on Columbia Street near Sassafras Street, according to NBC 7.

Arriving officers saw the man down in the street, put him in handcuffs, then noticed he was not breathing. They took the handcuffs off and began performing CPR on him, but he died, the station said.

As with all in-custody deaths, homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

— City News Service

