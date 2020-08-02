Descanso Attic Fire Extinguished

Share This Article:

Firefighters made quick work of an attic fire in Descanso Saturday.

Firefighters were battling the structure fire at a residence in the 9800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 10 p.m., according to the CAL FIRE San Diego Information Bureau.

As of 10:10 p.m., crews had brought things under control, but some firefighters remained on scene for “overhaul operations.”

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation.

–City News Service

