Descanso Attic Fire Extinguished

Cal Fire truck
A Cal Fire truck on a rural highway. Courtesy Cal Fire

Firefighters made quick work of an attic fire in Descanso Saturday.

Firefighters were battling the structure fire at a residence in the 9800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 10 p.m., according to the CAL FIRE San Diego Information Bureau.

As of 10:10 p.m., crews had brought things under control, but some firefighters remained on scene for “overhaul operations.”

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation.

–City News Service

