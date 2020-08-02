Biker Fatally Injured After Striking A Pole In Jamul

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning when he struck a pole in Jamul.
The crash was reported at 4:54 a.m. and occurred in the area of Jefferson and Lyons Valley roads, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Paramedics rushed the biker to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
No other information is available.
–City News Service
