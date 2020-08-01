Man Driving Cadillac SUV Hits Tree, Is Ejected and Killed in Mira Mesa

Share This Article:

A 58-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning when his SUV crashed into a tree in Mira Mesa and he was thrown from the vehicle.

The man was driving his white Cadillac SUV westbound in the No. 2 lane of Mira Mesa Boulevard at 1:10 a.m. After passing through the intersection at Camino Ruiz, he made an unsafe movement to the left, causing the SUV to jump the center island and strike a large pine tree.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

It was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, Heims said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed pending notification of his family.

— City News Service

