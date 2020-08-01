Driver Detained After Deceased Woman Found in Back Seat of Vehicle After Crash

San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Photo by Chris Stone

A deceased woman with trauma to her body was found in the back seat of a vehicle involved in a crash at a San Marcos intersection and the driver was detained, authorities reported Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the collision at West San Marcos Boulevard and South Rancho Santa Fe Road at 4:15 p.m. Friday and while investigating the crash found the woman in the backseat, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics were called, but the woman was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was detained, Boudreau said.

The age and name of the woman, along with the cause and manner of her death, were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330.

Anonymous tips can be reported to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

