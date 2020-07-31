San Diego Sheriff Announces DUI Checkpoint in Vista on Friday Night

Share This Article:

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Vista on Friday night.

Deputies will be stopping drivers between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday to check for symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The department said the location will be chosen based on a previous history of DUI crashes and arrests.

During the past three years, over 1,100 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of DUI in the North County city.

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license and possible jail time.

