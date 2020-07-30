Nurse at Vista Jail Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary, Identity Theft

Share This Article:

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department employee was behind bars Thursday morning on suspicion of burglary and identity theft.

Estella Velez, a 54-year-old licensed vocational nurse at the Vista Detention Facility, and her alleged accomplice, 44-year-old Raul Rios, were taken into custody Wednesday, sheriff’s Lt. Nancy Blanco said.

The pair is suspected of stealing a woman’s purse in the 5500 block of Mission Road in Bonsall on July 10, then using the victim’s credit card at several locations in North County, Blanco said.

Rios and Velez were also seen on video surveillance in two attempted commercial burglaries in the 1700 block of East Vista Way in Vista on July 21 and 23, the lieutenant said.

Velez was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee and Rios was booked into San Diego Central Jail, according to jail records. They both face multiple felony counts of burglary, conspiracy and theft.

Velez was being held in lieu of $175,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Aug. 14. Rios was being held in lieu of $240,000 bail and his arraignment was also set for Aug. 14.

— City News Service

