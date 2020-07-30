Crews Halt Spread of Vegetation Fire Near Sweetwater Reservoir

A vegetation fire broke out Thursday afternoon just east of the intersection of state Route 54 and SR-125 in Spring Valley.
Firefighters halted the spread of the roughly three-acre brush fire near the Sweetwater Reservoir, according to Cal Fire.
No structural damage or injuries have been reported.
.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @chulavistaFD of a vegetation fire off 125N near the Sweetwater Treatment Facility. 3 acres, moderate rate of spread. #SweetwaterFire pic.twitter.com/zXnQiIRyJW
— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 30, 2020
