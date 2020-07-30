Crews Halt Spread of Vegetation Fire Near Sweetwater Reservoir

Calfire firefighters
Firefighters contained a vegetation fire July 30 near the Sweetwater Treatment Facility in Spring Valley. Photo via Twitter @CALFIRESANDIEGO.

A vegetation fire broke out Thursday afternoon just east of the intersection of state Route 54 and SR-125 in Spring Valley.

Firefighters halted the spread of the roughly three-acre brush fire near the Sweetwater Reservoir, according to Cal Fire.

No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

— Staff report

July 30th, 2020

