Crews Halt Spread of Vegetation Fire Near Sweetwater Reservoir

A vegetation fire broke out Thursday afternoon just east of the intersection of state Route 54 and SR-125 in Spring Valley.

Firefighters halted the spread of the roughly three-acre brush fire near the Sweetwater Reservoir, according to Cal Fire.

No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @chulavistaFD of a vegetation fire off 125N near the Sweetwater Treatment Facility. 3 acres, moderate rate of spread. #SweetwaterFire pic.twitter.com/zXnQiIRyJW — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 30, 2020

