Two-Alarm Blaze Destroys La Mesa Home, Displaces Resident

A resident was displaced when a two-alarm blaze tore through a La Mesa home and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, authorities said Wednesday.

The non-injury fire was reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at a single-story house on Williams Avenue between El Cajon Boulevard and Mohawk Street, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

Firefighters arrived at the home in about six minutes and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the dwelling, Saghera said. A two-alarm response was requested because the fire was threatening a nearby apartment complex.

Crews knocked down the flames in about 20 minutes, but the blaze extended to a nearby house and caused minor damage, he said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help one man arrange for temporary lodging, Saghera said. The blaze dealt an estimated $200,000 in total damage to the structure and its contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

