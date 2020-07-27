Small Private Plane Snarls Traffic After Landing on I-5 Near Camp Pendleton

Share This Article:

A private pilot in a light airplane made a safe emergency landing on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton Monday.

The single-engine Piper PA24 Comanche touched down on the southbound side of the freeway near Basilone Road in the San Onofre area about 12:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration. No property damage or injuries were reported.

According to the Oceanside CHP area office, the plane landed on the freeway “due to mechanical failure.”

The flier was the sole occupant of the aircraft, which is registered to a Carmel Valley man, according to FAA records.

The plane blocked the far right-hand southbound lane of the interstate, and traffic was heavily congested in the area in the early afternoon, the CHP reported.

— City News Service

