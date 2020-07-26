Firefighters Call in Helicopters to Quickly Douse Brush Fire in Scripps Ranch

Share This Article:

San Diego firefighters called in helicopters on Sunday to quickly douse a brush fire in Scripps Ranch.

The half-acre fire broke out in the late morning at Pomerado and Fairbrook roads amid hot weather and gusty winds.

“The Pomerado fire has been knocked down. Firefighters will be in the area for a bit digging a barrier around the fire to contain it,” San Diego Fire-Rescue tweeted just before noon.

The blaze did not threaten any structures.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

