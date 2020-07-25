Missing At-Risk Fresno Man, 62, Located

Share This Article:

Authorities said Saturday that a cognitively challenged Fresno man who went missing this week in San Diego has been found.

The San Diego Police Department announced Saturday morning the man had been located in the 1400 block of East Mission Boulevard and was reunited with his family.

Jose Chaparro, 62, had last been seen in the 5300 block of Napa Street in the Morena district on Thursday evening, according to police.

–City News Service

