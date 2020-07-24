Share This Article:

A family of eight was displaced by a garage fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage at their Mira Mesa home, authorities said Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The noninjury blaze was reported shortly before 8:25 p.m. Thursday on Pallux Way in a residential neighborhood north of Hydra Lane off Camino Ruiz, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the garage of the single- story house fully engulfed in flames, the agency reported. Crews knocked down the fire within 20 minutes and prevented the flames from spreading to the home, which nonetheless was rendered uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — five adults and three children — arrange for temporary lodging.

The blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $50,000 in damage to its contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

Family of 8 Displaced in Mira Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: