Family Fears for Fresno Man With Amnesia, Missing From Morena Area

Authorities asked the public for help Friday as they seek a cognitively challenged Fresno man missing in San Diego.

Jose Chaparro, 62, was last seen in the 5300 block of Napa Street in the Morena district Thursday.

Police describe Chaparro, a Latino who suffers from amnesia and diminished mental capacity, as roughly 5-foot-8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

He has brown eyes, brown hair and several Grateful Dead-themed tattoos. Those include likenesses of a skull on his left bicep and band frontman Jerry Garcia’s face on his back.

At the time of his disappearance, he wore blue jeans, a black-and-red shirt and white shoes.

According to Chaparro’s niece, he has “no sense of personal danger and will walk into traffic.” He also is unfamiliar with San Diego and has no money, phone or identification, police said.

Anyone who spots a man who matches Chaparro’s description should call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.

– City News Service

