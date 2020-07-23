Possible Suspect Detained After Man Stabbed to Death on University Heights Street

Share This Article:

A man was detained for questioning in connection with a stabbing that left a man dead in the University Heights area early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 3:45 a.m. from a man who reported seeing two men arguing outside on Howard Avenue between Alabama and Mississippi streets, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 60s, on the ground suffering from serious injuries, Martinez said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

Officers searched the area and detained one man for questioning, Martinez said. No details about that man were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the fatal stabbing were under investigation.

— City News Service

