Small Plane Lands Safely in Thick Grass Near Jamul Casino

Cal Fire personnel examine plane
Cal Fire personnel examine the plane Wednesday night. Courtesy Cal Fire

A small plane landed in thick grass southeast of Jamul Casino in Jamul Wednesday evening, but no one was injured.

Deputies received a call of a downed plane about 7:50 p.m. off Campo Road, according to Lt. Glen Twyman of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The type of plane was not released.

It was not immediately clear if the plane made an emergency landing or crashed, but neither occupant was injured.

Cal Fire crews remained on scene after the crash to prevent any of the nearby dry grass from catching on fire, Twyman said.

— City News Service

