Police Arrest Suspect in Carjacking at Knifepoint in Gaslamp Quarter

A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a woman’s car at knifepoint in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, police reported Wednesday.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on L Street near Fifth Avenue, about two blocks away from Petco Park, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim, a woman whose age was not immediately available, was waiting for her boyfriend in her parked 2000 Ford Taurus with the doors unlocked and the passenger window partially down when a man holding a knife reached through the open window, opened the passenger door and sat in the passenger seat, Buttle said.

The victim’s boyfriend then returned to the car and got into the backseat before the knife-wielding man told the woman to start driving.

She complied and drove a few blocks before turning off the engine and trying to run away, the officer said. However, she dropped her keys while trying to escape and the trio fought over the keys, with the suspect eventually grabbing them and driving off in the car.

Officers searched the area for the car and found it in a parking garage in the 3300 block of Admiral Boland Way, near San Diego International Airport, Buttle said. The suspect was found a short time later on the second floor of the parking garage and was taken into custody.

The arrested man’s name and age were not immediately available.

— City News Service

