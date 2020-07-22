Man Stabbed in Pacific Beach, 1 Detained for Questioning

A man was detained for questioning in connection with a stabbing that wounded a man in the Pacific Beach neighborhood this morning, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:40 a.m. from a man who told them he had been stabbed on Garnet Avenue near Cass Street, San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but learned that the victim, whose age was not immediately available, had already been taken to a hospital by his girlfriend, the officer said. The severity of the man’s injuries was unknown.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained a man for questioning, Lockwood said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

–City News Service

