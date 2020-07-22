Driver Flees After Crash in City Heights Leaves 2 Passengers Seriously Hurt

Share This Article:

A woman fled the scene following a solo-vehicle crash Wednesday that left her two female passengers seriously injured Wednesday morning in City Heights.

The crash was reported around 12:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of Fairmount Avenue, south of Thorn Street, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

A woman was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra northbound with two female passengers inside when she lost control of the car, struck a sign and slammed into an unoccupied, parked Mercedes-Benz van, Martinez said. The driver then got out of the car and ran away, leaving both passengers behind.

The passenger in the front seat, a 19-year-old woman, suffered a broken arm, serious head injuries and a dislocated shoulder and hip, the officer said. The passenger in the back seat, a 26-year-old woman, suffered serious head injuries and a brain bleed.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

— City News Service

