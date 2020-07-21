Fire Damages Commercial Building in North Park Neighborhood

Share This Article:

A blaze damaged a commercial building Tuesday in the North Park neighborhood.

The non-injury fire was reported around 9 a.m. in a single-story commercial building on 30th Street just south of Adams Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found flames coming from the back of the building, the agency reported. Crews knocked down the flames within 20 minutes.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

–City News Service

