Woman Shot By Man During Dispute in Encanto Neighborhood

A woman was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Encanto neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Imperial Avenue near 61st Street, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was shot by a man during a dispute over a transaction, Delimitros said. The exact nature of the transaction was not immediately clear.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds to her arm and one gunshot wound to her stomach, the officer said, adding that her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-4 black man in his 30s who weighs around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans

