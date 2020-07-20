Released Pedophile On the Move Again After Short Stay in North County

By Christine Huard

A pedophile released from a state psychiatric facility last week is on the move again after a short stay in a North County motel.

In a Monday evening Tweet , the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Cary Jay Smith, a sex offender released from Coalinga State Hospital last Tuesday, was no longer in San Diego County. Authorities did not state where Smith had gone.

#UPDATE @SDSheriff can confirm Cary Jay Smith has left #SanDiegoCounty. It is always our goal to keep our communities safe. #KeepingYouSafe https://t.co/B1m0Mz8gbB — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 20, 2020

The department announced Sunday it was monitoring Smith, 59, at a motel in North County, but declined to reveal where. Smith has been on the move since being released under an unusual set of circumstances, making short stops in Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties before moving on. He is not on parole or probation, or any other restrictions. For reasons that are still unclear, he is not required to register as a sex offender.

Smith has been described as a dangerous sex offender who harbors violent sexual fantasies about children. He refers to himself as “Mr. RTK” — rape, torture, kill. He has committed to Patton State Hospital on a psychiatric hold in 1999 and has been held in state mental hospitals since. He was released from Coalinga after the hospital failed to renew the hold and it expired July 11.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel have sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking for help researching why Smith was no longer required to register as a sex offender despite a conviction and requirement to do so in 1985.

Newsom’s office referred questions to the Department of State Hospitals. Ken August of the Department of State Hospitals said state and federal privacy laws prohibited the department from commenting.

Smith pleaded guilty in 1985 to a misdemeanor sex offense against a child, requiring him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Spitzer said.

However, in 2005, that requirement was lifted for an unknown reason, Spitzer said.

His office has been in touch with the state Attorney General’s Office to determine why the sex offender registration requirement was lifted and whether it can be reinstated.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

