Police Open Fire on Suspect Following Chula Vista Pursuit

Chula Vista police opened fire on a suspect late Monday afternoon following a pursuit that ended near Southwestern College.
The law enforcement shooting in the 900 block of Rutgers Avenue in Chula Vista occurred about 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting in the road chase.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured by the gunfire.
Further details were unavailable as of shortly before 7 p.m.
— City News Service
