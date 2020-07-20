Share This Article:

Chula Vista police opened fire on a suspect late Monday afternoon following a pursuit that ended near Southwestern College.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The law enforcement shooting in the 900 block of Rutgers Avenue in Chula Vista occurred about 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting in the road chase.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured by the gunfire.

Further details were unavailable as of shortly before 7 p.m.

— City News Service

Police Open Fire on Suspect Following Chula Vista Pursuit was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: