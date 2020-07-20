Meth Valued at $1.4M Seized by Border Patrol in Otay Mesa

Meth hidden in green onions
Images of methamphetamine allegedly hidden in a shipment of green onion in an attempt to smuggle it across the border into the United States. Photos courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 614 pounds of methamphetamine hidden among boxes of green onions Sunday at the Otay Mesa commercial facility.

Authorities said the drugs were discovered about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the port of entry’s import inspection facility on tractor and trailer loaded with a shipment of green onions listed on a manifest as “mint leaves and other spices.” The driver was referred to the X-ray imaging system where anomalies in the shipment were found, officials said.

Detection dogs used for a further examination of the load indicated the presence of drugs and officers eventually uncovered 40 wrapped packages of meth with an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

The driver, a 31-year-old Mexican citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security for investigation, and the tractor, trailer and narcotics were seized by CBP officers.

— Staff report

