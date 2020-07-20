Share This Article:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 614 pounds of methamphetamine hidden among boxes of green onions Sunday at the Otay Mesa commercial facility.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Authorities said the drugs were discovered about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the port of entry’s import inspection facility on tractor and trailer loaded with a shipment of green onions listed on a manifest as “mint leaves and other spices.” The driver was referred to the X-ray imaging system where anomalies in the shipment were found, officials said.

Detection dogs used for a further examination of the load indicated the presence of drugs and officers eventually uncovered 40 wrapped packages of meth with an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

The driver, a 31-year-old Mexican citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security for investigation, and the tractor, trailer and narcotics were seized by CBP officers.

— Staff report

Meth Valued at $1.4M Seized by Border Patrol in Otay Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: