A plumber working inside an apartment building near Windansea Beach Monday accidentally sparked a fire that damaged the three-story structure and displaced a resident.
The non-injury blaze in the 300 block of Playa Del Sur Street in La Jolla erupted shortly after noon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The flames spread through interior wall spaces from the first floor to the upper stories before crews were able to extinguish them, the city agency reported.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within about 50 minutes.
— City News Service
Fire Damages La Jolla Apartment Building was last modified: July 20th, 2020
