Encanto Homicide Victim ID’d as Antoine Dorsey, 45

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a man who was found mortally injured this week in his Encanto-area home, triggering a homicide investigation.

Officers and paramedics responding to a report of a medical emergency about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday found Antoine Dorsey, 45, in grave condition at his residence in the 6600 block of Springfield Street, according to San Diego Police.

He died at the scene, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Investigators determined that Dorsey had been involved in a fight, after which he began suffering from respiratory distress and collapsed.

“(Homicide) detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses,” Brown said “The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.”

Police have released no suspect information in the case or disclosed details about the fatal altercation.

–-City News Service

