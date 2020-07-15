Man’s Death After Fight Investigated as Homicide in Encanto

Share This Article:

A suspected homicide in an Encanto-area neighborhood was under investigation Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics responding to a report of a medical emergency at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday found a 45-year-old man in grave condition at his home in the 6600 block of Springfield Street, according to San Diego police.

He died at the scene, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Investigators determined that the victim had been involved in a fight, after which he began suffering from respiratory distress and collapsed.

“(Homicide) detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses,” Brown said “The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.”

Further details were not immediately available.

— City News Service

