A shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood left one person dead late Wednesday afternoon.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The killing in the 4500 block of Imperial Avenue was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego Police.
The victim died at the scene, Officer John Buttle said.
Homicide detectives were called in to investigate, Buttle said.
No further details were immediately available.
— City News Service
Afternoon Shooting in Mountain View Leaves One Person Dead was last modified: July 15th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: