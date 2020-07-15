Afternoon Shooting in Mountain View Leaves One Person Dead

Share This Article:

A shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood left one person dead late Wednesday afternoon.

The killing in the 4500 block of Imperial Avenue was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego Police.

The victim died at the scene, Officer John Buttle said.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate, Buttle said.

No further details were immediately available.

— City News Service

