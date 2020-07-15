Share This Article:

Two people died and four were injured in separate crashes less than two hours apart Tuesday night on Route 54 in Bonita.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The first crash involved a single vehicle and occurred about 9:25 p.m. on the Reo Drive off-ramp. California Highway Patrol officers found the vehicle in a grassy area off the highway with one person dead and three injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The second crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. and involved two vehicles near the Briarwood Road exit, according to the CHP.

A driver in a silver Honda SUV crashed into a Chevrolet pickup that was stopped due to traffic from the earlier crash

A passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman driving the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The Honda driver ran away from the crash and remained at large as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP said.

Updated at 8:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

2 Dead, 3 Injured in Separate Crashes on Route 54 in Bonita was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: