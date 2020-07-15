2 Dead, 3 Injured in Separate Crashes on Route 54 in Bonita

CHP officers
A California Highway Patrol officer outside his cruiser. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

Two people died and four were injured in separate crashes less than two hours apart Tuesday night on Route 54 in Bonita.

The first crash involved a single vehicle and occurred about 9:25 p.m. on the Reo Drive off-ramp. California Highway Patrol officers found the vehicle in a grassy area off the highway with one person dead and three injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The second crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. and involved two vehicles near the Briarwood Road exit, according to the CHP.

A driver in a silver Honda SUV crashed into a Chevrolet pickup that was stopped due to traffic from the earlier crash

A passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman driving the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The Honda driver ran away from the crash and remained at large as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP said.

Updated at 8:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

