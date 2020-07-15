1 Arrested, 3 Cited at DUI Checkpoint in Pacific Beach Area

A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and several others were cited for other infractions at a DUI/license checkpoint that ended early Wednesday in the Pacific Beach area.

The checkpoint ran between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1:35 a.m. Wednesday at 4200 Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police reported.

A total of 460 vehicles were screened and seven motorists were evaluated, police said. One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Two vehicles were impounded at the scene and two other citations were issued for undisclosed infractions, police reported.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service

