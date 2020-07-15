Share This Article:

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and several others were cited for other infractions at a DUI/license checkpoint that ended early Wednesday in the Pacific Beach area.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The checkpoint ran between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1:35 a.m. Wednesday at 4200 Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police reported.

A total of 460 vehicles were screened and seven motorists were evaluated, police said. One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Two vehicles were impounded at the scene and two other citations were issued for undisclosed infractions, police reported.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service

1 Arrested, 3 Cited at DUI Checkpoint in Pacific Beach Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: